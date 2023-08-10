Seth Rogen on the strikes: "The studios haven't even spoken to each other, is what I've heard"

HQ

Anyone hoping that the production studios, the actors, and the writers, might soon figure out their differences and get back to making wonderful movies and TV again, should probably get their expectations in check. The strikes, which have been ongoing for months in some occasions, will seemingly not be ending soon, and to touch on when there may be a resolution, Sky News spoke with actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen for his thoughts on the matter.

"The studios haven't even spoken to each other, is what I've heard.

"So not only does it seem as though the writers and actors have a great distance to go when it comes to the studios, I think the studios have a great distance to go, probably a greater one, when it goes to them getting on the same page."

Rogen then explained a little more about what this might mean, adding, "What concerns me is that they will be completely unable to bring forth a coherent and unified proposal because of their own infighting and divergent priorities."

Long story short, it seems like the campaigning for better pay and rights will have to proceed for the foreseeable future, or at least until the production giants (who Rogen states "hate each other") are forced to sit down with one another and come up with a solution that suits all.