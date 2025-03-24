Seth Rogen on The Interview: "It's like any other comedy movie you see on TV"

There are times where a comedy film in particular makes its arrival and upsets a great deal of the world. A few years ago, this was The Interview, a comedy flick starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, and which served as a satirical parody on North Korea. The film had a pretty disastrous pre-premiere, with promotional interviews all cancelled at the last minute, and many fearing that the film was going to incite more conflict than deliver humour. However, that never really became the case, and today The Interview is treated in a much less hostile manner.

Speaking about this crazy film, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Rogen noted that the movie was handled badly and that today it's regarded in the same breath as nearly every other comedy film.

"The Interview would come to mind as a thing that went ... I would say poorly. Now that movie is on basic cable at 3pm on a Sunday afternoon - it's like any other comedy movie you see on TV: it's like The Rock at noon, The Interview at three, Con Air at four."

Do you agree with Rogen that The Interview was perhaps overblown or do you think the movie was insensitive?