Seth Rogen on Pineapple Express 2: "Probably not happening"

It's been just over 17 years since Seth Rogen and James Franco smoked their way through Pineapple Express, which quickly became a cult comedy and earned five times its production budget. But despite that success, a sequel has never happened — and according to Rogen himself, it likely never will. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about Pineapple Express 2 and how likely it was that the film would ever be made.

"Maybe. We can probably sell it to streaming or something... There could be a demand. You never know. I don't know. I'm not great with sequels. It's not where my mind goes, but maybe one day."

In other words, a polite "no." The truth is, Rogen — along with Evan Goldberg and Judd Apatow — actually tried to kickstart a sequel shortly after the first film's release nearly two decades ago. But after Apatow pushed for nearly double the budget, Sony shut the project down, and leaked messages later suggested the studio didn't believe it had the same potential as films like Anchorman or Austin Powers.

Much has happened since then, especially between Rogen and Franco — whose relationship completely collapsed after allegations against Franco. That fact alone makes Pineapple Express 2 even more unlikely.

Would you have wanted to see a sequel to Pineapple Express?