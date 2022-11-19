Seth Rogen is bringing a comedy series to Apple TV+

HQ

Apple TV+ will be expanding its efforts in the comedy scene in the future by working with Seth Rogen, the duo that masterminded the acclaimed and brilliant Veep (Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory), and Evan Goldberg on a comedy series for the streamer.

As reported on by Deadline, the show will revolve around a legacy Hollywood studio that is attempting to survive in a climate, like the existing one, where it's becoming more demanding for art and commerce to coexist.

It's said that Rogen and Goldberg will be directing the series, whereas this pair, as well as Huyck and Gregory will be teaming up to write the project.

There is currently no word on the series name or when it will debut on Apple TV+, but considering this announcement, don't expect it to be in the immediate future.