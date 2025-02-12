Seth Rogen doesn't think comedy is any harder than it used to be

HQ

Is comedy different nowadays? It's a big question that often proves rather divisive, as on the one hand you have people arguing you can't joke about anything anymore, and on the other you have the people who believe that times change and so should comedy.

Seth Rogen appears to fall into the latter camp, as he tells Esquire he doesn't believe comedy is any harder than it used to be. "The complaint that comedy's harder than it used to be is not a valid complaint," he said. "Maybe it was too easy before. And why should it be? Why shouldn't it be hard? I like that my job is hard, because I'm trying to do something that requires a huge amount of resources and people's time and energy."

"What do you wish you could say?" he added. "What do you feel has been taken from you? It's always funny when people are like: Oh, they could never make the Diversity Day episode of The Office today. You can still watch it."

Rogen's writing partner, Evan Goldberg, also addressed the issue. "Things change. You have to adapt. We keep ourselves abreast of what's happening in the world, and I don't even think we've changed our style of comedy," he said. "You just don't say some things that are now terribly offensive that weren't terribly offensive before. It's not that hard to us."

Rogen and Goldberg have often been known for their edgier comedy, and while their older films may cross the odd modern line here and there, few would tear them down as overtly offensive works.