Seth Rogen blasts modern Hollywood

Seth Rogen's The Studio looks to peel back the curtain at Hollywood in one of the actor's most-ambitious projects yet. As someone who has been in the movie and TV industry since he was a teenager, Rogen has plenty of experience, and knows the industry has its flaws.

For The Studio, Rogen has got inside the heads of Hollywood executives, but that doesn't mean he suddenly believes they're infallible. "They could make good movies instead of bad movies, and a lot of them choose to make the bad ones because they think it'll make their lives personally more secure," he told Variety.

"The games that are constantly being played by people at the studios is ownership versus distance — how to navigate having ownership over something if it does well and distance from something if it does poorly," he continued, saying that while a lot of studio names think of themselves as artists or something close to them, they can't fully commit to many projects.

Most of Rogen's best jabs at Hollywood in The Studio come from his own experiences, such as when he was making The Green Hornet. "We learned how handcuffed we were by the things that had to be in it," he said. "At the time, we were a little naive as to how restrictive it actually was. Like, I had to work at a newspaper. I had to have a secretary named this. I had to have a guy named this who was my mean boss. None of those were ideas we would have arrived at on our own."

The Studio is out now on Apple TV+