Platonic

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne team back up for Apple TV+'s Platonic

The Bad Neighbours stars are facing midlife crises in this comedy series.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have appeared in a few different productions together, with the most notable being the two Bad Neighbours films. But next month, the pair will be back at it again, as they will be heading up an Apple TV+ comedy series called Platonic.

The show revolves around two adult friends who attempt to reconnect after years of being apart following falling out, and ultimately leads to the pair going through midlife crises together. Needless to say, it looks to be quite the hilarious show, as you would expect from these Bad Neighbours alumni.

As for when Platonic will debut on the streamer, we're told that the show will start its run on May 24, 2023. You can catch the trailer for the show below.

