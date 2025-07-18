Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne bring the humour in the second season of Platonic

HQ

Combining Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in a comedy series was a surefire way to win for Apple TV+ and surprise, surprise the first season of Platonic ended up being quite popular for the streaming platform. So much so in fact that a second batch of episodes was soon ordered, and they are almost here.

Set to premiere on Apple TV+ this August, from the 6th, the next round of episodes will see the two friends further looking to hang out while dealing with external challenges that put a strain on their relationship. This includes Rogen's Will's new girlfriend who finds Byrne's Sylvia to be a threat, something that sees the gang looking to act more like adults and do "normal adult stuff". Needless to say, this doesn't always seem to be what occurs...

Check out the latest teaser for Platonic below, ahead of its premiere in a few weeks.