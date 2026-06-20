Seth MacFarlane will make a Family Guy movie "when everything else goes to shit"

Despite making over 24 seasons of Family Guy already, Seth MacFarlane seems to show no sign of pumping the brakes on the animated comedy series. In fact, if anything, MacFarlane continues to see Family Guy as his safety blanket, as the actor and creator of the show revealed that he will continue to make new seasons of Family Guy for the foreseeable future and keep the franchise out of cinemas until he absolutely needs to bring it to theatres around the world.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, MacFarlane was asked if he ever would make a Family Guy movie, to which he explained that will only happen if it absolutely needs to happen.

"The Family Guy feature film is something that's still always in the back of my head. I've always had a pretty clear idea of what it's going to be. It's that arrow in the quiver that I keep for when everything else goes to shit. [Could that ever happen while the show is still on TV?] Oh, yeah. I always kind of assume that if I have a really dismal professional failure, like I produce a movie or a show that just fails so badly, the only thing that can cleanse the palette of the audience is the Family Guy movie. That's when I'll do it."

MacFarlane did also note the longevity of Family Guy as a show, explaining: "I think it can go as long as there's an appetite for it. I'm consistently shocked at the numbers for the show, that they continue to be very, very high. I don't know why that is. It's been so long. It's been a quarter of a century that this thing has been on the air!"

Would you ever watch a Family Guy movie or do you think it should remain a television series?