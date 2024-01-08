Seth MacFarlane: New version of The Naked Gun is still "very much alive"

HQ

In addition to his upcoming Ted series, comedian Seth MacFarlane is also in the process of remaking the comedy classic The Naked Gun - something he's been trying to do since the film was announced in 2013. Since then, The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer has been working on the script and MacFarlene says the movie is still in development:

"It's being worked on as we speak. Akiva Schaffer, who's written the draft with his team, has done a hell of a job, and it is in development. So, it is still very much alive."

The idea is that Schaffer will also direct, with Liam Neeson still being considered for the role of Frank Debrin's son. MacFarlane also announced that The Orville is not yet canceled, at least not officially. The prologue series about the vulgar teddy bear Ted will make its American premiere at Peacock on January 11th.

How interested are you in a fourth The Naked Gun movie?

Thanks Collider