Set photos provide first look at the Dursleys in HBO's Harry Potter show

It looks like HBO's Harry Potter series is at least being created somewhat chronologically, as some leaked on-set photographs have started doing the rounds following filming taking place at London Zoo this week. Those familiar with the world of Harry Potter will know that before Harry learns he's a wizard, he takes a trip to the zoo with his aunt and uncle, Petunia and Vernon, and his cousin Dudley, where some magical hijinks end up occurring. We now have a taste of what this will look like in the series.

In the images, we get to Dominic McLaughlin in regular street clothes (as this happens before he heads to Hogwarts) and we also get to see Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Petunia and Vernon too. Dudley is also present in a rather striking tracksuit getup.

As of the moment, we're expecting the Harry Potter series to premiere sometime in 2026 or 2027, perhaps being the latter depending on the number of special effects being used in the show, which will no doubt drag out post-production whenever that phase is started, likely towards the end of 2025.