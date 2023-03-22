Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Daredevil: Born Again

Set photos give us first look at Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock has got some fancy new clothes for this MCU series.

HQ

Filming has seemingly started for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Daredevil: Born Again, as a bunch of set photos showing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock have now popped up on social media.

The image shows Cox's character dressed up in a dapper navy suit, which is quite the upgrade on the style and appearance from his time on the Netflix series.

While these images are not official or from Marvel or Disney, the fact that Cox is wearing the signature red tinted glasses firmly gives away the fact that the series is currently in full production and on its way to meeting its 2024 release window.

Daredevil: Born Again

