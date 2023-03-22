Set photos give us first look at Daredevil: Born Again

HQ

Filming has seemingly started for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Daredevil: Born Again, as a bunch of set photos showing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock have now popped up on social media.

The image shows Cox's character dressed up in a dapper navy suit, which is quite the upgrade on the style and appearance from his time on the Netflix series.

While these images are not official or from Marvel or Disney, the fact that Cox is wearing the signature red tinted glasses firmly gives away the fact that the series is currently in full production and on its way to meeting its 2024 release window.