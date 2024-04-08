Set images reveal another returning Daredevil star for the upcoming Marvel series

HQ

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Netflix universe of Marvel works is really combining with full force in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. Not only will Charlie Cox be reprising the lead role in the show (and continuing his MCU efforts following Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), but Deborah Ann Woll will be back as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and of course Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin once again. It also seems likely that Krysten Ritter will appear as Jessica Jones, and perhaps even Finn Jones as Iron Fist, and judging by recent set images, we can also expect another character to return too.

As noticed by fan account Daredevil: Born Again Behind the Scenes on X, Ayelet Zurer will seemingly return to reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk in this MCU show. While it was rumoured that this character was going to be recast due to scheduling issues, the frequent delays seem to have allowed Zurer to put her spin back on the character.

With all of these returning characters in mind, you have to wonder if other returning faces will pop up too. Would you like to see any other returning characters?

Thanks, Collider.