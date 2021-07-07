Session will come to more platforms when it officially launches

Self-promoted as "the most authentic and grounded skateboarding experience", Session was originally planned for PC and Xbox One and has been released onto Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview for a while now. However, the sports game in fact will land on a few more platforms.

It has been confirmed that Session will arrive on Xbox Series, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC when the game fully launches. You can find our preview right here, if you'd like to know a bit more about the game.

Developer crea-ture Studios also released Update v0.0.0.28 for the Early Access version, which is around 8 GB, bringing 2 new levels, new skatesshop, new spots & optimised NYC, editor revamp, new game mode and a lot more. You can check all the details here.

