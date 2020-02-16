Session to get "Xbox One news you've waited for" next week

The crea-ture Studios-developed skateboarding game Session is thriving in its early access stage on PC, being updated regularly, and soon the game will be getting some new content. As announced by the developer on Twitter just recently, Session will be getting new features and a new level on February 19. Not only that, however, it seems as though we'll be getting an official release date or perhaps even a release of the game's Xbox One version, as the Tweet stated that "some XBOX ONE news you've waited for" is planned for February 19 as well.

