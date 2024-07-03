Session: Skate Sim tops two million players

It seems like people are really enjoying being able to head to an urban playground to shred, grind, flip, and trick on a skateboard, as Creature Studios' Session: Skate Sim has now surpassed the two million player milestone.

The sports game is marking this moment by sharing a bunch of player statistics that state that 23 million game sessions have been created since the 1.0 launch, that New York is the most popular map, with San Francisco in second place, and Philadelphia in third, and that 66% of players tend to favour a regular stance against 34% using the goofy stance.

No doubt the player figures will see a bit of an adjustment and more people will flock to the game in the coming weeks when the Paris update arrives on July 18, bringing with it a European playground to conquer on the banks of the Seine.