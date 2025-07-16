Sesame Workshop issues statement on Elmo hack, condemns antisemitic posts

HQ

You probably saw the recent event where Elmo's X account took a turn for the worse and saw the beloved child puppet posting all manner of crude and even antisemitic comments. It didn't take a genius to realise that something nefarious was going on, and within a short period of time it became apparent that the account had been hacked.

Now, Sesame Workshop has issued a statement on this ordeal where it shines a spotlight on what happened and how none of its employees were involved, rather this being an attack from an outside source.

"On Sunday, Elmo's X account was briefly hacked by an outside party, in spite of the security measures in place.

"We strongly condemn the abhorrent antisemitic and racist content, and the account has since been secured.

"These posts in no way reflect the values of Sesame Workshop or Sesame Street, and no one at the organization was involved."

The exact culprit has yet to be determined.

