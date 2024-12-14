Sesame Street seeks new home as HBO and Max drops deal for new episodes

HQ

Sesame Street is on the hunt for a new platform after Warner Bros. Discovery chose not to renew its deal for new episodes with HBO and Max, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed just a few hours ago. While Max will continue to stream episodes from the show's extensive library until 2027, the service is shifting its focus toward adult and family programming.

As Sesame Street prepares for a reimagined Season 56 with longer narrative segments and a new animated series, Sesame Workshop is exploring new distribution options. With over five decades of episodes, the show remains a prime candidate for other streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, or Prime Video.

Do you think HBO and Max's decision reflects a broader shift in streaming strategies? Where do you think Sesame Street should go next?