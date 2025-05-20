Sesame Street is coming to Netflix

HQ

The future of Sesame Street has been secured. Sesame Workshop and Netflix has come to an agreement to see the long-running and beloved children's TV series coming to Netflix across the globe, and also locking down plans to commit to new episodes and seasons that will premiere day and date on the streamer and on the same U.S. based channels that the show has premiered on for five decades.

This was confirmed in a statement by Sesame Workshop, where they explain: "Today we have 2 exciting announcements: New seasons of Sesame Street — and library episodes — are coming to Netflix worldwide AND those same new episodes will release on the same day on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms in the U.S., keeping our 50+ year relationship going strong.

"This unique public-private partnership will enable us to bring our research-based curriculum to young children around the world with Netflix's global reach, while ensuring children in communities across the U.S. continue to have free access on public television to the Sesame Street they love."

The exact date for when Sesame Street will arrive on Netflix hasn't been confirmed yet, but the streamer has published a post on X that states it will be "later this year".