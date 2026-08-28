There are game series that tell their stories through lengthy cutscenes, dialogue trees, and an overall tendency to spell everything out, and then there's the Rusty Lake universe, where you're instead left to try and work out why a bird is sitting there staring at a painting whilst you pour wine into a cup that suddenly turns out to be part of some sort of alchemical ritual...

Since 2015, the Dutch studio Rusty Lake has built up one of the gaming world's strangest and most fascinating mysteries through the Cube Escape games and the more expansive adventures Rusty Lake Hotel, Rusty Lake: Roots, Rusty Lake Paradise, and Underground Blossom. It's all about memories, death, rebirth, alchemical experiments, black and white cubes, and people transforming into something inhuman. Everything is connected, but almost never in the way you might first think. Early on, Servant of the Lake is also revealed to be part of this strange story, several decades before Rusty Lake: Roots, and allows us to step inside the Vanderboom family home during the period when the brothers Aldous and William were still conducting their alchemical experiments.

And it's precisely that feeling of entering a house where something is very, very wrong that makes Servant of the Lake so delightfully eerie. You arrive at the Vanderboom house as a servant and are almost immediately set to work doing what servants apparently did in the 19th century: washing, cleaning, serving, arranging paintings, and trying to understand why your duties are gradually starting to involve considerably more blood than ought reasonably be stipulated in your employment contract. It's still classic Rusty Lake magic, where the most mundane chores slowly transform into something surreal and unsettling.

Simple yet effective design.

I really like this approach. Servant of the Lake feels, in many ways, like a distillation of what Rusty Lake has always been good at. The environments are hand-painted, the characters are peculiar in that very specific Rusty Lake way, and the music is constantly lurking somewhere in the background, reminding you that you're in a place where no one should feel particularly safe. There's a dry sense of humour running through it all, too. One minute you might be carrying out a perfectly normal household chore, and a few clicks later find yourself in the middle of an experiment with distinctly Lovecraftian vibes.

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The puzzles are also really good, not because they're particularly brutal in terms of difficulty, but rather because they're very close to the level I personally want from a game like this. There are enough clues to let you solve most things yourself, but at the same time possess enough strange logic that you sometimes have to stop and actually think things through. I've never sat staring at the screen with the feeling that the developers had simply decided to mess with me, and that's an important difference. Servant of the Lake is just the right level of difficulty, and perhaps that's precisely why I appreciate it so much.

Here, I've just dressed Aldous Vanderboom.

Over the years, Rusty Lake has become known for puzzles that can sometimes make you feel like the world's most daft person. The sense that every little detail might be important is still there, but the game is considerably more forgiving. When you solve a puzzle, it therefore often feels as though you've actually been clever, rather than just happening to click on the right thing in the right order. It's a nice balance, especially in a genre where developers can all too easily start to confuse incomprehensibility with difficulty.

At the same time, Servant of the Lake has a clearer narrative structure than several of the older games. It's still a story that refuses to explain itself, but here the characters are given more scope and the events feel more coherent. This also makes it particularly enjoyable for those who are already familiar with the Vanderboom family from Rusty Lake: Roots. For those new to the series, however, it still stands as a mystery in its own right, although you'll naturally get far more nods to the series and "aha" moments if you're already familiar with the quirky little universe.

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Kissemissen is definitely central to the story... or well, helpful at any rate.

What I like most, though, is the atmosphere. Rusty Lake has always been good at making something simple feel unsettling. A face, a photograph, a corridor, a bird, and a room that looked perfectly normal three minutes ago. Servant of the Lake picks up exactly where that left off and manages to create a special blend of cosy, macabre, and utterly bizarre that few other games come close to. It isn't particularly long either, which I think suits the game, with my playthrough clocking in at about five hours. Servant of the Lake knows what it wants to be, delivers on that, and leaves you with that familiar feeling of having understood a little more of the Rusty Lake universe whilst, at the same time, having understood absolutely nothing at all, because that's just how things are done at Rusty Lake Studio.

A stylish house with secrets that aren't quite so stylish.

Servant of the Lake is quite simply another very good Rusty Lake game. It doesn't revolutionise the series, and perhaps that's not the intention either. Instead, it takes what has worked for over a decade and packages it into a slightly more accessible adventure with clever puzzles, a wonderfully unsettling atmosphere, and just the right amount of narrative. For anyone who already loves Rusty Lake, this is practically a must-play. For those who've never dared to step down the rabbit hole before, it's actually one of the better ways to get started.