Serral crowned StarCraft II champion at the Esports World Cup

At the start of the weekend that has just passed, the Esports World Cup held a grand finale that crowned the best StarCraft II player. The major event, which offered up $700,000 in prize money, had been running for some time, but it came to a close when Joona "Serral" Sotala faced Kim "Classic" Doh-woo in the last match of the event.

This was a chaotic showdown between Serral's Zerg forces and Classic's Protoss armies, and after only seven rounds of action, it became clear that the Zerg is king, as Serral overcame Classic in a dominant 5-2 manner.

This result saw the Finnish player heading back home with $200,000 in prize money and 1,000 Club Points for the organisation he represents, a team known as Basilisk.