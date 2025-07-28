English
Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Serral crowned StarCraft II champion at the Esports World Cup

The Finnish player proved that Zerg is more powerful than Protoss.

At the start of the weekend that has just passed, the Esports World Cup held a grand finale that crowned the best StarCraft II player. The major event, which offered up $700,000 in prize money, had been running for some time, but it came to a close when Joona "Serral" Sotala faced Kim "Classic" Doh-woo in the last match of the event.

This was a chaotic showdown between Serral's Zerg forces and Classic's Protoss armies, and after only seven rounds of action, it became clear that the Zerg is king, as Serral overcame Classic in a dominant 5-2 manner.

This result saw the Finnish player heading back home with $200,000 in prize money and 1,000 Club Points for the organisation he represents, a team known as Basilisk.

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

