Serious Sam: Shatterverse gives a multiverse spin on the beloved universe
Who could even keep up with Sam "Serious" Stone in a co-op adventure? The answer is no one, and that's why he now has to work with five iterations of himself.
On Thursday, Sam "Serious" Stone was back again, once more ready to take on Mental. This time in Serious Sam: Shatterverse. It looks like a project that aims to shake up both the game series and its universe. The premise is brief, but promising:
"In this new installment, five alternate-universe Sams must come together, work together, and save the Shatterverse from the antics of the series' god-like antagonist, Mental. The five Sams, all with their own unique abilities, must face off against hordes of ferocious enemies while taking advantage of a rich arsenal of powerful weapons. True to Serious Sam form, it looks like fantastic fun."
Undeniably a fun idea. The first trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come: chaotic environments shifting between dimensions, absurd enemies, and a truly adrenaline-fueled pace to the action. As usual, you can find it below.
Serious Sam: Shatterverse is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. If you buy it for the Xbox ecosystem, it's Play Anywhere and is also included with Game Pass.