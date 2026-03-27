Serious Sam: Shatterverse gives a multiverse spin on the beloved universe

On Thursday, Sam "Serious" Stone was back again, once more ready to take on Mental. This time in Serious Sam: Shatterverse. It looks like a project that aims to shake up both the game series and its universe. The premise is brief, but promising:

"In this new installment, five alternate-universe Sams must come together, work together, and save the Shatterverse from the antics of the series' god-like antagonist, Mental. The five Sams, all with their own unique abilities, must face off against hordes of ferocious enemies while taking advantage of a rich arsenal of powerful weapons. True to Serious Sam form, it looks like fantastic fun."

Undeniably a fun idea. The first trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come: chaotic environments shifting between dimensions, absurd enemies, and a truly adrenaline-fueled pace to the action. As usual, you can find it below.

Serious Sam: Shatterverse is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. If you buy it for the Xbox ecosystem, it's Play Anywhere and is also included with Game Pass.