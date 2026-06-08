Serious Sam returns in the PC Gaming Show with new look at Shatterverse

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While we still don't know the firm launch date for the game, developer Behaviour Interactive and publisher Devolver Digital did just make an appearance at the PC Gaming Show, wherein the pair presented a fresh look at Serious Sam: Shatterverse.

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime later in 2026, the latest gameplay trailer spotlights the over-the-top action and sees how this project brings a roguelite twist to the long-running series, which just so happens to be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Designed to have a focus on cooperative gameplay where up to five players can come together to zoom through shifting universes, the trailer also shines a light on the five villainous lieutenants at the heart of the experience, five nefarious baddies that Sam and his other selves from different dimensions will need to overcome.

With this trailer in mind, we're also told that sign-ups have now opened for those interested in testing the game via Steam in an early playtest, which will continue to shape the game ahead of its launch later this year.