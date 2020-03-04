Cookies

Serious Sam Collection lands on Stadia today

Google Stadia's scarce game library gets a little bit bigger today as Serious Sam Collection joins the lineup.

Google Stadia, Google's debut into cloud gaming platform play, has been rather scarce in regards to the games available on the platform and many users have been cancelling their subscriptions to the platform's premium service to wait for more games to be added. If you're one of these users and you like Serious Sam, you can fire up the old Stadia again today to play Serious Sam Collection.

Serious Sam Collection features the remastered versions of Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE.

Take a look at the trailer below.

