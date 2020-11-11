English
Serious Sam Collection

Serious Sam Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch next week

The collection includes Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE.

Nintendo Switch owners, now it's your turn to protect the world against the horrible alien invasion. Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam have announced that Serious Sam Collection is coming to Nintendo's hybrid console, and the war will start sooner than we expected: November 17.

This collection includes all content from Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions. You can either play alone or play with up to 3 other players in local co-op.

If you own a Switch and have never tried any game of this IP yet, but you enjoy those over-the-top actions and beating up aliens, then you should consider getting it.

