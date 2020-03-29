Serious Sam and Stacks on Stacks free with Stadia Pro in April

For many years, we've reported about new games included with PS Plus and Xbox Games With Gold each month, but since November last year, there's a new player in town - Stadia - and the company has its own subscription-based service Stadia Pro, which also includes free games each month.

As long as you have claimed the games, they are yours to play as long as you continue with Pro. In April, the main draw is Serious Sam Collection. Secondly, there's Stacks on Stacks which is a highly original puzzle game based around... well... stacking things. Finally, all Pro users can also claim Spitlings, a game mainly focused on classic co-op action.

If you are a Stadia Pro subscriber, don't forget to claim the March titles (which we have previously reported about); Metro Exodus and Thumper. What do you think of Stadia Pro so far?

