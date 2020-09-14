Serious Sam 4 system requirements revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Serious Sam 4, the action-adventure from Croteam, is expected to land on PC & Stadia later this month - September 24 precisely.

As we once were told, the game will feature an 80x80 mile map and "100,000 enemies on-screen," you might wonder how powerful your gear should be to run it in all its glory. Since we are not far away from its release date, the team has revealed both the minimum and recommended specs via Steam. Those interested in getting the game can check the details below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPS

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)

Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.