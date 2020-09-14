Serious Sam 4 system requirements revealed

Serious Sam 4, the action-adventure from Croteam, is expected to land on PC & Stadia later this month - September 24 precisely.
As we once were told, the game will feature an 80x80 mile map and "100,000 enemies on-screen," you might wonder how powerful your gear should be to run it in all its glory. Since we are not far away from its release date, the team has revealed both the minimum and recommended specs via Steam. Those interested in getting the game can check the details below:
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 40 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPS
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)
Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 40 GB available space
Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.
