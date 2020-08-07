Serious Sam 4 release date has been pushed back

You're watching Advertisements

The last time we heard something about Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass was last month when a trailer landed, offering a brief introduction to the story. We were told that the game was scheduled to release on Steam and Google Stadia in August 2020. However, plans change.

In an official press release, Croteam and Devolver Digital announced that the release date for Serious Sam 4 has now been pushed back to September 24. On the bright side, for the occasion, we got another trailer. In order to reassure their fans, the team emphasised "for real this time" in the video's title and stated in the post that this is "the 100% not-gonna-change" date. They seem certain now, it would seem.

Anyway, check out the trailer below, and you can pre-order the game now if that's how you roll.