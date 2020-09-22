Serious Sam 4 gets a story trailer ahead of its impending release

You're watching Advertisements

The release of Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is only in a matter of days, as the over-the-top action game will be available on PC and Stadia on 24 September. To further hype the game up, developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital have launched a new story trailer.

It's not the deepest story we can find in a game, but that has its own purpose. Writers Jonas and Verena Kyratzes claim that Serious Sam 4 "is aiming to become a real B-movie of games, with an over-the-top plot, memorable characters, and - most importantly - heart."

"The first thing we had to do was make sure it was a Serious Sam story," says Jonas Kyratzes. "We had a lot of conversations with the rest of the team where we just talked about getting the tone right. It had to be funny, but not a parody. It's pulpy but quite earnest."

"The Serious Sam games all require a strategic approach to play well. They're silly and chaotic, but they're not dumb. So we wanted a story that was exactly like that," Verena Kyratzes concluded.

Watch the story trailer above and its other trailers below as a summary towards the nearing launch day.

