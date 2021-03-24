Serious Sam 2 has received a very unexpected free content update

You're watching Advertisements

Seemingly out of nowhere, Serious Sam 2 has received a sizable content update 15 years after it first launched on Xbox and PC. Update 2.90 adds several exciting new additions and is the brainchild of Croteam developer Nathan "DwK" Brown.

The update introduces several new weapons including a new Flame Thrower and a BeamGun, which was previously known as The Ghost Buster from the original Serious Sam design document. It also adds 12 previously unreleased multiplayer maps and it adds the ability to sprint and Rocket Jump. You can read about all of the brand new additions here.

The Serious Sam series has seen quite a lot of love lately. At the end of last year, the fourth main installment made its release on PC, and a collection compiling the first three games was also released. You can check out our review of Serious Sam 4 here.