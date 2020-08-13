Series creators leave Netflix's live-action Avatar show

You're watching Advertisements

In an open letter to fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the producers and showrunners of the upcoming live-action Netflix series, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, have waved goodbye to fans and confirmed that they are no longer involved with the project.

The statement confirms that the pair have left their roles on the production because of creative differences, and it's a huge blow for the series and for fans (especially those still coming to terms with M. Night Shyamalan's lacklustre movie adaptation back in 2010).

"Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good. It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make," DiMartino wrote.

"I also want to be clear that this doesn't mean the end of my involvement in the Avatar universe. These stories and characters are important to me and the renewed interest and excitement in Avatar and Korra has been inspiring to see."

Konietzko was less subtle in his statement, confirming that there "was no follow-through" on promises made by Netflix execs to extend the pair the kind of creative control they wanted for the series.

It's clear that the pair leaving with heavy hearts, and now there's a huge question mark hanging over the live-action series.

"We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series," Netflix wrote in a statement in response to the departures. "Although they have chosen to depart the live action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation."