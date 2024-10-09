Series 5 and 6 of the PUBG Global Series will be held in Thailand

HQ

We're only a couple of weeks away from the next PUBG Global Series season taking place. Series 5 is set to be held between October 21 and 27, and will see 24 teams battling it out for a slice of a $300,000 prize pool, all at an in-person event in Bangkok, Thailand.

With all of this information in mind, Krafton has now affirmed a snippet of information for Series 6 too. In a post on X, we're told that the follow-up series will also be held in Bangkok, where we're expecting it to be held in early November with the same amount of money on the line.

These two tournaments will be the final ones of the season ahead of the premier Global Championship in December. While this major event won't be held in Thailand, it will remain in Asia by instead shifting gears to Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, with qualified teams looking to snag a portion of a $1.5 million prize pool.