Series 14 of Doctor Who premieres on 11th May in the UK

Disney has revealed the premiere date of the first full season of Doctor Who to star Ncuti Gatwa. Series 14 will premiere on Disney+ on 10th May and the BBC on 11th May.

The premiere is an interesting one, as it will be the first time the show will appear and premiere simultaneously on the Disney+ app in the US and internationally. The two episode premiere, however, won't be available on Disney+ in the UK and must be watched on BBC iPlayer.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said: "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

The previously announced guest cast includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.