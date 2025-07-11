Serial killers are on the loose in the second part of Sakamoto Days

HQ

Netflix has hit the jackpot with its anime effort, as the majority of its users tend to watch some form of anime on the platform. No doubt one show that will attract a lot of attention once again will be Sakamoto Days, as following its first part wrapping up earlier this year, now the second part is ready for arrival.

Set to premiere on Monday, July 14 with a new episode that will be followed by additional episodes each week afterwards, this next part of the story will see the titular ex-hitman dealing with an array of serial killers that are wreaking havoc, all while protecting his family from the danger they pose.

Needless to say, it looks like we're in store for a mega second part, as the latest trailer absolutely proves. Check it out below to determine whether Sakamoto Days should be on your watchlist.