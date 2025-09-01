Sergio Ramos weird musical debut is filled with spitefulness to Real Madrid

HQ

Sergio Ramos, the Spanish defender legend at Real Madrid, where he played between 2005 and 2021, winning four Champions League titles, has surprised everyone by releasing a song titled 'Cibeles', performed by himself (with a big dose of autotune), released on Sunday.

As its name suggests (the square at the Fountain of Cybele is where Real Madrid celebrates its titles), the song is a tribute to his former club, mixed with images from his highlights. However, the lyrics seem to have a large amount of spite towards the white club, with verses like, "There are things I didn't tell you that still hurt, I never wanted to leave, You asked me to fly, I would kill for you, You asked me to fly".

Beyond the dubious musical quality of the song, football fans are now having fun finding second meanings in the lyrics, with some not-so-indirect blows to Real Madrid: "I hope things go well for you, Although I feel bad without you. It's a good thing I left, Because you didn't treat me the same. You loved me and I loved you. But someone always gives more"

There a quite dramatic sentences ("I'd rather die standing than live on my knees. I'll give my heart, even if it's returned damaged"), an obvious reference to his goal at the 93th minute in the 2014 Champions League final ("A match lasts 90, And I gave you 90 and three more than expected") and seemingly more blows to Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez ("You gave me wings. I didn't know they were just to keep me away", and "You forgot about me, You left me aside, Without being able to decide, That's what hurts me the most").

In the end, Ramos seems to find peace with his traumatic exit ("And I look at you now, You're still just as beautiful, Life teaches you that no one is indispensable", and "Even though everything went like this, I would gladly return, Once and even 1,000 times, You know it, Cibeles").

When his contract ended with Real Madrid in 2021, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, went back to his original club, Sevilla, in the 2023/24 season, and then moved to Monterrey in Mexico, where he still plays aged 39. However, it's been years since he no longer plays for Spanish national team, which also caused him a big temper...