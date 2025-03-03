Sergio Ramos scores first goal with Monterrey in the Mexican league

HQ

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid legend and World Champion in 2010, is now playing for the Mexican league, after six months of inactivity. The defender turns 39 at the end of this month, but wants to delay his retirement by playing at the C.F. Monterrey, better known as Rayados, for one year. He joined last month, but it was in his second match when he scored for the first time.

Ramos scored the second in a 4-2 win against Santos, as part of Clausura (the second part of the Mexican league). It was a purely Spanish goal, a header with an assist from Sergio Canales, midfielder previously at Valencia, Real Sociedad, Betis and Real Madrid in 2010-2011.

Ramos' next match with Rayados will be a round of 16 game in Concacaf Champions Cup, the equivalent of Champions League in North and Central America. Rayados will also be present in FIFA Club World Cup next summer, so a reunion between Ramos and his Real Madrid teammates is possible.