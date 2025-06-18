Sergio Ramos scores against Inter in 1-1 draw, named MVP at 39

HQ

At 39, veteran defender Sergio Ramos is still making an impact. Currently playing at Mexican club Monterrey, winner of CONCACAF Champions League in 2021, the Real Madrid veteran scored the first goal in the 1-1 draw between Monterrey and Inter Milan at the Club World Cup.

Ramos, in fact, was named MVP of the match. Speaking earlier in a press conference, Ramos said he hoped not to play against Real Madrid. "It's always beatiful to size up against partners that were almost brothers", although he'd rather avoid the upset of playing against him. However, with the configuration of the bracket, a Monterrey-Real Madrid in quater-finals is possible, although we are still very far from it.

Inter and Monterrey are at Group E. Argentinian giants River Plate beat Japanese club Urawa Reds 3-1 and are on track for passing through the round of 16. Inter plays their next game on Saturday against Urawa Reds: they can't afford to miss it if they want options to reach the next round and make up for the Champions League disappointment. Meanwhile, Real Madrid debuts tonight.