Sergio Ramos got so angry when he was sacked from the Spanish team that he broke a long-time friendship

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, who helped the team win four Champions League, including the famous 93th minute goal in 2014 against Atleti, is also a legend for the Spanish national team, World Cup champion in 2010 and Europe champion in 2008 and 2012. Ramos, who turns 39 at the end of March, now plays in the Mexican league, for C.F. Monterrey, also known as Rayados, after less inspired tenures at PSG and Sevilla when he left Real Madrid in 2021. That year also ended his presence at the Spanish national team, but not willingly.

Albert Luque, former sporting director at the Spanish national team, told the Spanish radio station Cadena Ser that when he and coach Luis de la Fuente decided to no longer call Ramos to the team, Ramos stopped talking to Luque, ending their friendship: "We were like family and that's where we left our friendship. I wish him the best in the world."

Luque explains that the decision to no longer call Ramos was because there were a lot of changes in the team, and "it was a time when there weren't two real starters in the centre-backs. He didn't understand it and to this day we haven't fixed that", said Luque, former footballer who were briefly teammates in 2005, when Luque retired from the national squad and Ramos debuted, inheriting his 19 number - although he later changed it to 15 in memory of Antonio Puerta, who passed away in 2007.

Ramos had 180 appearances with Spain, from 2005 to 2021, more than anyone - followed by Iker Casillas with 167 - but wanted to be the player with most caps anywhere in the world, according to Luque, a record currently held by Cristiano Ronaldo, 217 between 2003 and today. Luque, despite lamenting how the relationship ended, said he still thinks Ramos is the best centre-back in history.

