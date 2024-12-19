Sergio Pérez has left Red Bull and will take a "sabbatical" from Formula 1

HQ

After weeks and even months of rumours, that started before the Formula 1 season ended, Red Bull has now confirmed that Sergio Pérez will no longer stay at Red Bull next season, despite his contract lasted until 2026.

Pérez posted an statement both in English and Spanish. "Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I'll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way".

He gave a special thanks to Max Verstappen, to all his fans in Mexico and around the world, "and a big thank you to every person in the team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications".

Sergio "Checo" Pérez, born in Guadalajara, Mexico, joined Red Bull team in 2021, becoming teammate of the four times winner Max Verstappen. He quickly became appreciated for his attitude on and off the asphalt, getting praise from the frequently blunt Verstappen, saying "It's rare to have a teammate like him, so good and nice".

That was usually accompanied by good results, helping Red Bull win the Constructors' titles in 2022 and 2023, with Pérez himself ending second and third in the drivers' ranking the previous year. That continued at the beginning of the last season, with four podiums in the first five races, but drastically stopped the rest of the season, with no podiums for Pérez in the final 19 Grand Prix.

Pérez has decided to take a "sabbatical from Formula 1", says Red Bull

Pérez struggled with his car, and his bad results cost Red Bull the Constructor title, that went to McLaren. The rumours said that Red Bull wanted to fire Pérez, with the driver negotiationg a hefty settlemenet. But according to an interview with Red Bill principal Christian Horner in SkySports, it was Pérez decision to leave, taking a sabbatical from Formula 1.

"He reflected after the season and we sat down and discussed it last week about the next steps, and he's decided he's going to take a bit of time out, take a sabbatical from Formula 1 essentially. So we're sad to see him leave the team but obviously it's time for him to spend with his young family as well, and what he wants to do in the future."

Horner said Pérez himself doesn't understand what went so dramatically wrong this past season, "the harder you try, sometimes the slower you go. And it became almost like a vicious circle for him".

The replacement for Sergio Pérez at Red Bull for the next season is still now known, but there seem to be two candidates: Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda.