AC Milan's bench is empty once again. The Italian giant, seven-time European Cup winner, ended one of their worst seasons, ending eight in Serie A, without European spots next year, and falling in the Coppa Italia final to Bologna.

The Portuguese manager joined Milan on December 30, 2024, replacing Paulo Fonseca, who was fired. His first match was a huge comeback, from 0-2 to 3-2, beating Inter in the Italian Super Cup. However, things did not improve long term, and Milan's bench will be filled with Massimiliano Allegri, who already managed the team between 2010 and 2014 and has been most recently managing Juventus for nearly ten years.

With Allegri, Milan won one of their latest leagues in 2011 (their final Serie A title was in 2022). However, the club has been out of luck in Europe since their latest Champions League title in 2007 (with Ancelotti at the helm), and next season they will only play domestically...