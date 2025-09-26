Sergio Busquets, Barcelona and Spain legends, will retire at the end of the season

HQ

Sergio Busquets, FC Barcelona legend and currently playing for Inter Miami alongside Leo Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, will end his football career at the end of the current season. The 37-year-old defensive midfielder was a product of Barcelona's academy, and had 481 appearances for the team, between 2008 and 2023, winning many titles including 9 Ligas and three Champion League titles.

"I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It's been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of", he said in a video on social media.

At Barcelona, he was a key part in one of the best midfields in history, alongside Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta. All of them have already retired. He was also international for Spain between 2009 and 2022, winning the World Cup and UEFA Euro of 2010 and 2012.

Busquets will retire soon, at the end of the MLS season. There are only five matches left for Inter Miami in the regular season. If they were to reach play-offs, the final would be on December 6.