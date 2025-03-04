Serena Williams will become owner of the first Canadian team in WNBA

HQ

Tennis legend Serena Williams, retired in 2022, has turned her attention to a different sport: basketball. The 23-time Grand Slam winner (between 1999 and 2017) has become one of the owners of Toronto Tempo, WNBA's first Canadian franchise, and fourteenth overall. The Toronto Tempo will start in 2026. There's still lot to do before that, including designing the jersey, something Serena Williams will have an active part in.

The Toronto Tempo primary owner is Larry Tanenbaum. Williams will have a share on the ownership, and it is unknown how much. Tanenbaum is chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, and part of Maple Leaf Sport and Entertainment (MLSE) which also owns other Canadian franchises, including Raptors on NBA, Maple Leafs on NHL, and Toronto FC on MSL. Meanwhile, Serena Williams also has stakes in other teams, including football team Angel City FC and NFL Miami Dolphins.

In a statement, Williams said that "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes. I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy".

Serena's older sister, Venus Williams, is still playing tennis at 44, but declined the wild card invitation from Indian Wells, to be played this week.