Serena Williams takes on Steffi Graf in our early Top Spin 2K25 gameplay

If you love tennis you've no doubt been eagerly awaiting the return of Top Spin later this month. As of April 26, the tennis sports series will be back on PC and consoles in the form of the brand new Top Spin 2K25. While we're waiting our turn to take to the court to test the game out in its entirety, we have been given another early teaser of what's to come in the form of a full match of action between two superstars and legends of the sport.

Below you can see Serena Williams taking on Steffi Graf in a match for the ages. The two women's icons battle it out on the clay Court Philippe Chatrier in Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France all on a bright sunny day.

Check out the gameplay in its entirety below for a taste of the kind of tennis action the game will offer come its arrival later this month.