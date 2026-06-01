Serena Williams officially returning to professional tennis this month

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Serena Williams is officially back as an active player. A video posted on social media revealed her much rumoured comeback, with the confirmation that she has received a wildcard for Queen's Club later this month, making it her first tournament in almost four years.

Serena Williams, 44 years old, will participate in the women's doubles competition, and it is expected that her partner will be the Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, one of the breakthroughs last year, only 19 years old.

The younger of the Williams' sisters retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open, and has previously denied she was coming back despite evidence pointing to her comeback dating back from February, when she was included in the list of active players by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

"Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter", Williams said. "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages." Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles, only one less than Margaret Court, who holds the record for most Grand Slams on of all-time.

Her older sister Venus Williams (45) last played at the Madrid Open on April and was scheduled for Roland Garros doubles until her partner Hailey Baptiste suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury. With both active again, it remains to be seen if they will team up again for doubles action: they won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and three gold medals.