Serena Williams makes winning return to tennis and ponders participation at Wimbledon

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Serena Williams made a triumphant return to tennis. The 44-year-old player, who retired four years ago, made a surprising (despite the "leaks") comeback announcement, signing up for Queen's Club tennis tournament, playing in women's doubles alongside Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, only 19 years old. And they won, upsetting the third seeded players Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in two straight sets.

Williams, who had the vast majority of fans supporting her, knowing the privilege of watching the winner of 23 singles Grand Slams and 14 doubles Grand Slams playing in front of them. The success led to the question, will she play at Wimbledon later this month?

"Like I said the other day, it's just a day at a time. I still have a little time to decide, and they have been great about giving me that space ​and time to decide", Williams said, knowing that, if she agrees, she will receive a wildcard entry for the tournament. But Williams said she was nervous before the match, and joked about how her performance was. "What do you think? A C-minus?"

Williams and Mboko will next play Laura Siegemund and Leylah Fernandez in the quarter-finals on Friday.