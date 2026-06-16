Serena Williams and Venus Williams back again after four years, will play women's doubles at Wimbledon

HQ

It is official: Serena Williams and Venus Williams are back. The legedary doubles couple, who won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, have been received a wildcard for Wimbledon 2026, making it the first time they play together since the US Open 2022. The sisters won Wimbledon women's doubles six times, the first time in 2000, the sixth time in 2016.

Four years ago, the younger sister, Serena Williams, now 44, retired from tennis, after winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles (including seven at Wimbledon). But last week, Serena Williams made a long-awaited return at Queen's Club Championships, playing alongside the Canadian player Victoria Mboko (19 years old). Sadly, after winning their first match, defeating the third seeds in the tournament, Mboko suffered a serious knee injury that will keep her out of the courts for months.

For Serena Williams, it was a positive (and victorious, albeit short) experience, and she is making a return very soon, when the Wimbledon women's doubles begins around June 29. Before that, Serena is playing a doubles match in Berlin alongside Karolina Muchova.

Venus Williams has had periods of inactivity, but remains an active player at 45 (she returned in July 2025 after 16 months out), and is now ranked World No. 119 in doubles, reaching the US Open quarter-finals with Leylah Fernández.