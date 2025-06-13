Serbian TV channel mistakenly broadcasts eFootball footage instead of real football match

HQ

A Serbian TV channel really made an embarrassment of themselves this week, when they mistakenly played footage of a video game instead of the actual images of the match between Serbia and Andorra, as part of the World Cup qualifiers. On Tuesday, Serbia thrashed Andorra 3-0, with a hat-trick by Al Hilal player Aleksandar Mitrović.

Later, Nacionalna Televizija Happy, private channel in Serbia, aired images of a football match between Andorra and Serbia while the newscaster talked about Mitrovic's goals... but certainly the images were not the real ones: it was a video game, apparently eFootball.

How could a blunder like that happen? Maybe they didn't have access to the original images and thought "for 20 seconds, nobody would notice".

Serbia and Andorra are part of the same 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification group from UEFA than England, Group K. England leads the group after they (narrowly) beat Andorra 1-0 last week, and they have 9 points. Albania is second with fifth, and challenges Serbia and Latvia for a play in the play-offs. Serbia will face England on September 9, England's first match since the embarrassing 3-1 defeat against Senegal in a friendly.