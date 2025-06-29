Serbia rocked by clashes between police and protesters

HQ

The latest news on Serbia . Police in Serbia confronted anti-government protesters in central Belgrade over the weekend, following a massive demonstration led by students and civic groups demanding early elections and democratic reforms.

"Authorities opted for violence and repression against the people. Every radicalisation of the situation is their responsibility," students wrote in a post on X. Then, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić posted on Instagram: "They tried to bring Serbia down, but they couldn't. Long live Serbia!"

The unrest flared after a peaceful march ended with skirmishes near key government buildings, where authorities used force to disperse crowds. Protesters accuse the government of corruption and repression, demanding an end to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's 12-year rule.