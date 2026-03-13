Serbia confirms the purchase of Chinese missiles after photos leak

HQ

Serbia has confirmed it purchased Chinese-made CM-400AKG missiles for its air force, after images of the weapon mounted on Serbian aircraft circulated online.

President Aleksandar Vučić said the country had acquired a "significant number" of the missiles and planned to obtain more. The purchase makes Serbia the first European operator of the Chinese system, which is designed for high-speed strikes against ground or naval targets.

The acquisition highlights Belgrade's complex foreign policy balancing act. While Serbia maintains cooperation with NATO and seeks membership in the European Union, it also retains close political and military ties with Russia and deepening strategic relations with China.

"We have a ​significant number of those missiles, and we will have even more," ​President Aleksandar Vučić said in a live broadcast by Serbia's state RTS ⁠TV.