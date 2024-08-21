Sequel to beloved organising game Wilmot's Warehouse, Wilmot Works It Out revealed

Finji has just announced a sequel to a beloved indie title in Wilmot's Warehouse, an organising game that saw you play as the titular Wilmot. Now, Wilmot is looking to unwind from his daily tasks at the warehouse with a new puzzler.

Wilmot Works It Out comes from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg. You'll play as Wilmot, who has to sort out puzzle pieces while listening to a jazzy and calming soundtrack from composer and sound artist Eli Rainsberry.

With more than 60 original puzzles, there's a lot for Wilmot to work through when Wilmot Works It Out launches on PC and Mac on the 23rd of October.